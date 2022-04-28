News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman reportedly flees GRA after ‘accidentally’ shooting scanner
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GRA's Camp Street headquarters.
GRA's Camp Street headquarters.

POLICE are trying to contact a 55-year-old businessman of Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD), who they say ‘accidentally’ discharged his firearm while exiting the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Camp Street, Georgetown headquarters on Wednesday last, causing damage to the authority’s scanner.

According to a police statement, today, the man visited the GRA head office at around 15:03 hrs last Wednesday and lodged his firearm at the security guard hut. He kept his magazine with rounds.

“The firearm was collected by a Police performing duties in the guard hut and the businessman then went into the GRA building where he conducted his business and returned to the guard hut at about 15:43hrs and retrieved his firearm,” the police statement said.

The statement continued: “He then turned to the southern direction of the said hut and was in the process of inserting his magazine into the firearm when a round went off and struck the lower part on the northern side of the scanner which is situated in the guard hut, same is valued $1,300,000 (Guyana Currency).

“After the round hit the scanner, the businessman exited the guard hut and went away. Efforts to contact the businessman have been unsuccessful thus far. Investigations are in progress,” the police statement continued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.