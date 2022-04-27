Tension boils between Norton and Van West-Charles

–Van West-Charles accuses Norton of lack of consultation; Norton accuses Van West-Charles of using him as scapegoat

TENSION is rising within the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) as Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton accuses his adviser, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles of being a facilitator of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s agenda.

“I reject Van West-Charles attempt to use me as a scapegoat to achieve his personal and other ends, but I will deal with that at the level of the Central Executive, and then we will make an official pronouncement on it,” Norton said at a PNCR press briefing on Tuesday.

He continued: “All I would say, though, about Mr. Van West-Charles comments, and this is before I discuss it with the party, is that Mr. Van West-Charles has been pushing for me to engage the PPP through him, and I made it clear to him that I cannot engage the PPP without a decision of the Central Executive. And I have on my phone at least two messages from him that can verify that is the direction he was going. Mr. Van West-Charles is entitled to his personal position.”

Norton is also being accused of not consulting the party’s Central Executive before making public pronouncements on policy matters, but he is claiming that this accusation is not true.

“The Constitution provides for the Central Executive to meet at least once a month; we met in January, I think twice or thrice. We met in February, at least twice; we met in March, once or twice, and this month we have had a busy schedule, and we are meeting this evening. All the claims are ridiculous, but there is nothing I can do,” Norton said.

Van West-Charles has also threatened to resign from his post as Norton’s adviser.

“I have, therefore, concluded that until the role of, and the process by which the adviser can function in a meaningful manner critical to bringing value to our party is clarified, I have no other option than to offer to withdraw from the named position of Adviser. I do wish to make a positive and effective contribution to the work of the party, but not as a casual or optional appendage,” Online news outlet, Demerara Waves, has quoted Dr. Van West-Charles as saying in a letter to Norton.

According to Dr. Van West-Charles, the PNC/R positions on a several issues are only known in media reports, instead of his being informed as a matter of courtesy.

The PNCR Central Executive met on Tuesday night, where they trashed out several issues.