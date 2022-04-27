Pedestrian dies in accident on Bagotstown Public Road

MOHAN Toolsie, 56, of Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), died on Tuesday, after he was hit by motor lorry with registration GZZ 1233, driven by a 25-year-old man on the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Police said Toolsie attempted to cross from the eastern to western side of the Bagotstown Public Road and ended up in the path of the truck.

Enquiries disclosed that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the eastern carriageway when Toolsie disembarked a motor pickup with registration GNN 7019 which was parked on the eastern carriageway facing south and attempted to cross from the eastern side of the said road to the western carriageway.

Police said he then, reportedly, jumped over the concrete median at the centre of both carriageways and ended up in the path of the motor lorry. The driver applied brakes to avoid a collision but due to the short distance, the motor lorry collided with Toolsie.

Toolsie received injuries about the body and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the lorry and no trace of alcohol was detected in his system. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The body of Mohan Toolsie was escorted to the Sandy’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting post mortem.