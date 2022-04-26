Autopsies on Hansraj, Teixeira inconclusive

— samples to be sent overseas for testing

THE autopsies conducted on the bodies of Justin Teixeira and Richie Hansraj are inconclusive and further tests would be needed to determine the cause of death. Relatives were also instructed not to cremate the bodies as there may be need to have them exhumed.

The autopsies were performed by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh on Monday at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and the bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.

Police Headquarters, on Monday, noted that stomach contents were removed from both bodies and handed over to investigators. Those will be sent overseas for testing.

The duo were, on Saturday last, found dead in a motorcar belonging to 34-year-old Teixeira in the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, where Teixeira was a guest.

Officials at the Guyana Forensic Laboratory have determined that the “white hard substance” which was found in the back seat of the car tested negative for the presence of narcotics, but it is believed that the substance may be sodium cyanide, which is lethal.

Sodium cyanide is a poisonous compound; it is a white, water-soluble solid. Cyanide has a high affinity for metals, which leads to the high toxicity of this salt.

It is believed that both men took their lives. The police, in a statement, reported that investigators were reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to determine the circumstances leading to the death of the young men.

According to the police, investigators were told by a 28-year-old employee of the Marriott Hotel that he received a telephone call from Teixeira’s 60-year-old mother, at around 23:30 hours, that her son was having a seizure. The mother asked if someone could check on him.

The hotel employee said he immediately dispatched another employee to check on Teixeira who was a guest at the hotel, and it was discovered that the room he was staying in on the sixth floor was empty.

The employee then went, just after midnight, to Teixeira’s black Vezel motorcar (PAC 2607) in the parking lot where he observed Teixeira sitting in the driver’s seat and all the windows of the vehicle were halfway down.

The employee said he opened the front passenger door and discovered 25-year-old Hansraj sitting in a crunch-like position. Both Teixeira and Hansraj appeared to be motionless.

The employee immediately called 911 and the ambulance with EMT arrived; both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the bodies. The bodies were escorted to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home.

Teixeira was a flight attendant and lived at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara. Hansraj was known for his singing and was expected to get engaged next month. He resided at Hague, West Coast Demerara and was the only son of his parents.

Police are also examining the Facebook accounts of both young men.

“And their last posts which were made approximately eight to 15 hours ago appeared to be of some investigative value,” the Crime Chief was quoted by the News Room as saying.

Hansraj’s last post on Facebook stated: “I hope the world find peace today, I love you all!

Teixeira wrote on his page: “Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once.”