Missing girl, 14, found safe and sound

A FOURTEEN-year-old girl from the East Coast Demerara, who has been missing since Tuesday last in what had been a suspected trafficking in persons (TIP) case, was found on Saturday afternoon safe and sound.

According to Head of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MOHSS) TIP Unit, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the young child, in the company of adults, turned up at a police station at approximately 16:30 hours on Saturday. The child has since been handed over to the care of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA).

The Sunday Chronicle was subsequently informed that the child and the adults turned up at the Cove and John police station on the East Coast of Demerara.

Williams-Corbin noted that a further investigation has been launched and given the open investigation, and sensitive nature of the matter, she could not release much details on the situation.

“There is still an active investigation ongoing, so I don’t want to say much, what I can say at this time is she is in the care of the Child Care and Protection Agency and is doing just fine. Any other details I can’t speak on at this time because the police are investigating the matter,” Williams-Corbin shared in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Williams-Corbin said that from all indications thus far, the situation was not a case of TIP, however, a thorough investigation will be conducted to document all aspects of what occurred.

“The information that came out during the [preliminary inquiry] thus far warrants further investigation. Based on the PI so far, it’s not a case of human trafficking, but it is a matter that will be handled by the Gender Affairs Bureau of ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force,” Williams-Corbin said.

Williams-Corbin commented that the most important thing is that the young lady has been found and her mother can be relieved.

“I am relieved to know that this young child has been found, I am happy to know that a mother would be able to rest peacefully tonight knowing that her child is not just somewhere out there but that she is safe. I spoke with the mom, I called her to confirm that the police asked her to visit the station, and she seemed quite elated and is relieved to know that her daughter was there,” Williams-Corbin noted.

The mother had discovered her daughter missing on Tuesday at 17:30 hours, after the child did not return from playing with friends at a neighbour’s yard, a short distance from her home.