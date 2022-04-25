‘Brunch with your bunch’ starts next weekend

IN keeping with the high demands for elite dining experiences, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) has added a brand new event to its calendar, ‘Brunch with your bunch.’

This initiative allows patrons the opportunity to indulge in the ultimate brunch experience at some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants over a three-day period.

Speaking at the simple launch on Sunday, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Director, Kamrul Baksh noted that the event has been in the making for the past two years; however, it was delayed due to the advent of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have now added this to our calendar as something we want to promote, it’s where you can come with your friends and relax on a Sunday morning,” he said.

The event will see a plethora of local and international cuisines being offered at a fixed price. Eight restaurants are expected to participate in the fanfare weekend event.

“They [will] feature things like pepperpot. On some of the menus, you’ll have all different types of omelettes, but I have seen restaurants that will feature things from all over the world, so you’ll get things like Belgium waffles and a bunch of other items which are adopted from other countries.

“I want to invite everyone to come out next weekend; we are very excited to have this event launching so we are excited to have all of our friends here,” he added.

Meanwhile, THAG’s President Harrinand Persaud further explained that the ‘Brunch with your bunch’ was birthed from the overwhelming success of the inaugural Guyana Restaurant week, which is one of the most anticipated events on the Guyanese calendar.

“So in response to the overwhelming success of the Guyana Restaurant Week which now is usually now extended to two weeks because patrons are looking for something to go on weekends, and they are looking for more dining experience[sic] and one that is a lot more affordable, the Tourism and Hospitality Association Guyana decided to try a new event, one which is called ‘Brunch with your bunch.’”

Persaud urged patrons to come out, indulge and enjoy as well as to bring a friend, to tell a friend and share the ultimate dining experience.

“Brunch with your bunch was initially envisioned to be an event where patrons can come out on weekends, they can have that breakfast experience all day at affordable price of $4, 000,” he said.

He added: “Treat yourself to brunch, bring out your family, it’s a holiday weekend, so come out and enjoy that dining atmosphere that we are all craving.”

The event will commence on April 30th and end on May 2nd and will cater for all day breakfast cravings at a fixed price. Add on to meals will also be made available.