New medical company wants to introduce robotic surgical care here

–will be a first in the region

By Cassandra Khan

SALUS Medical Inc., a local medical distribution company, is looking at ways in which it can introduce robotic surgical to the region with the help of their technological partners.

As Salus’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kamini Persaud explained during the company’s official launch here at the Marriott Hotel on Friday evening, the health of any nation is not only the government’s concern, but that of the private sector as well.

“The Salus Medical Inc. will be stepping up to play its part to contribute to the ultimate health of the nation by adopting healthy lifestyles through healthy practices,” Persaud said, adding: “We also seek to introduce robotic surgical care for the first time in the region by utilising technology of our many partners in the advanced world of healthcare practice and research.”

She said the company will facilitate the qualifying and certifying of the best and brightest minds in the medical field, equipping them with the most modern and innovative medical facilities to provide 21st Century and beyond medical care in Guyana.

Noting that the name Salus originated from the Latin word, “Salus”, which means safety, salvation and welfare, Persaud said it suits the company’s vision, which is to contribute to Guyana’s progress by ensuring the best medical care is made available, utilising modern state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for the nation’s most valuable asset, which is its people.

“In seeking to do so,” she said, “Salus has partnered with some of the most dynamic global and affordable brands in the field of medical technology, equipment and retrofitting to ensure that the best and most affordable medical care is accessible right here in Guyana.

“We will also pursue partnerships with other local health care providers to build on synergies so that Guyanese get maximum benefits.”

According to Persaud, the medical company has already formed partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands in medical diagnostic, retrofitting and equipment. These include Brainlab, which uses software-based technology to transform healthcare with spot-on guidance to surgeons; Nexus Technology, which provides guided technology to detect and remove intricate tumors and other lesions of the body; and KLS Martin, which provides the world’s best implants for skull and Maxilo-Facial surgery.

“We are happy, therefore, for the company of distinguished members of the government, medical fraternity, civil society, the private sector, the media, the general public and our partners in what we hope will be a significant day in modernising the landscape of healthcare in Guyana,” Persaud said.

Also at the event was President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who shared that he was pleased to be associated with the event, and that it is a goal for the education and health sector of Guyana to be among the regional leaders.

“Most people in Guyana these days think about oil and gas, but this sector gives us an opportunity to build up an economy that is strong, and we have made it very clear that education and health are being targeted to be among regional leaders,” President Ali said.

He said that in Guyana, development is taking place after many countries may have had access to a variety of resources.

“And what we have seen, unfortunately, is many of the major global ranks are already owned by persons outside of Guyana. So, you have persons owning a franchise for a number of the fast food restaurants, for health care services, brands.

“This is unfortunate but it is also a wakeup call for us in Guyana that these people were forward thinking and they secured rights for important brands in Guyana and other countries, so our private sector must also be forward thinking and that is why I am pleased to be associated with this event,” President Ali stated.

The Head of State shared that in the latter part of 2022, a shift in the momentum would be seen towards implementation. He also said that the government is focusing on primary healthcare, and supporting private healthcare as well.

“We are supporting them to invest in specialised care, so that they would have the ownership of specialised care with the government’s support,” the President said.