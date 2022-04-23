News Archives
Health Ministry overturns termination letters for Linden healthcare workers
Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony
THE Ministry of Health, on Friday, quickly rescinded termination letters for some 27 workers at the Linden Hospital Complex, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).
This is according to Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony. Dr Anthony said it came to his attention that the hospital’s administration sent out the letters on Thursday.

He said the terminated persons were mostly ward maids.
The action by the hospital administration and the public outcry led health ministry officials to quickly engage Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Rudy Small.

“When the ministry learnt about it, we reached out to the CEO and asked him to rescind the letters. So, as of last night, those letters should have been rescinded… nobody is going home,” the Health Minister said.
To this end, he continued, it is expected that the contracts for all those persons will be renewed for the usual duration of one or two years.

Like other contract workers, Dr Anthony related, their performances will be evaluated, and as they continue to perform well, their jobs will be secure.

Staff Reporter

