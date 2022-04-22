News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Attorney Rahamat is new GNBA Chairperson
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chairperson of the GNBA, Latchmie Rahamat
Chairperson of the GNBA, Latchmie Rahamat

PROMINENT attorney at law Latchmie Rahamat has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

Rahamat will lead a team of new directors who were appointed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, pursuant to the Broadcast Act No. 17 of 2011.

Other members of the board of directors who were appointed by the President are communication and public policy specialist, Carlton James; attorney at law, Sadie Amin; broadcaster and radio frequency communication engineer, Robert Mohamed; digital communications specialist, Jason Abdulla and information technology specialist, Darryl Akeung.

“The selection of such a diverse and experienced board is indicative of government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana,” the Office of the Prime Minister said in its announcement of the appointment of directors.

The GNBA headquarters

The Leader of the Opposition will have to nominate another person to be a member of the board, and the Head of the Telecommunications Agency will be an ex-officio member.

The GNBA is the legal body in Guyana with responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting.

It stands as the governing entity with authority to administer all functions as stipulated under the 2011 Broadcasting Act and all other related broadcasting regulations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.