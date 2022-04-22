Attorney Rahamat is new GNBA Chairperson

PROMINENT attorney at law Latchmie Rahamat has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

Rahamat will lead a team of new directors who were appointed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, pursuant to the Broadcast Act No. 17 of 2011.

Other members of the board of directors who were appointed by the President are communication and public policy specialist, Carlton James; attorney at law, Sadie Amin; broadcaster and radio frequency communication engineer, Robert Mohamed; digital communications specialist, Jason Abdulla and information technology specialist, Darryl Akeung.

“The selection of such a diverse and experienced board is indicative of government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana,” the Office of the Prime Minister said in its announcement of the appointment of directors.

The Leader of the Opposition will have to nominate another person to be a member of the board, and the Head of the Telecommunications Agency will be an ex-officio member.

The GNBA is the legal body in Guyana with responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting.

It stands as the governing entity with authority to administer all functions as stipulated under the 2011 Broadcasting Act and all other related broadcasting regulations.