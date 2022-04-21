News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
300‘Prefab’ houses to be built for CPL visitors here
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr Irfaan Ali at the launch of the 2022 International Building Expo at the Guyana Marriott (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr Irfaan Ali at the launch of the 2022 International Building Expo at the Guyana Marriott (Office of the President photo)

— President says revenue will benefit poor and low-income persons

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday evening, said that the government was looking to have 300 prefabricated housing units set up to host tourists during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket season later this year and the proceeds from same will go to benefit poor and low-income persons.

The President was, at the time, speaking at the launch of the 2022 International Building Expo where he noted that just as the CPL has been launched and set to take place here in September, hotels are already out of rooms based on the tremendous feedback received thus far.

As a result, President Ali said that talks were held with a number of stakeholders recently to launch a bed and breakfast registry in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority to have rooms available for the influx of tourists expected later this year.

“We are looking at a very innovative model…. we are looking at a way in which we can marry cricket with uplifting people out of poverty,” he said.

Against this background, he noted that lands will be set aside to build some 300 prefabricated homes to host persons during the tournament in Guyana. The revenue earned from this, he noted, will go towards down payments to banks for poorer persons.

“The prefab homes will be used to host people during cricket, to rent and the revenue from that rental will go as down payment to the banks for the poorest persons. So, the 10 per cent to 15 per cent that they have to find for the bank will come from the revenue that that building earns for two weeks,” President Ali said.

That, he noted was the type of innovation that the government was working towards, even as these endeavours will change the face of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.