Health Ministry pushing to increase vaccine uptake for adolescents

SCHOOLS are expected to be opened next week across the country and the Ministry of Health is expected to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to increase vaccine uptake in children ages 12 to 17.

This was revealed by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update on Tuesday where he noted that there is a lot more work to be done as it relates to vaccination within this age group.

“I’m hoping that with school reopening shortly that more parents will give permission for their child to get vaccinated,” he said.

Dr Anthony added that health authorities have been talking with Ministry of Education officials in order to promote school-based vaccination programmes.

As a result, he noted that prior to schools being closed for the Easter Holiday, schools had sent out letters for parents to sign giving the relevant permission for their child/children to be inoculated.

“Hopefully when school resumes, we will be able to get those permission slips so that we can organise those vaccination within the schools,” the Health Minister stated.

Meanwhile, he noted that as of April 19, a total of 34,416 adolescents or persons between the age of 12 and 17 have received vaccines while some 27,166 have received second doses.