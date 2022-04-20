2022 CARIFTA Games medal table

Jamaica picked up another 43 medalson the third and final day to end with 97,their best-ever medal haul, surpassing the previousbest of 86,which was achieved at the 2016 Games in Grenada and equalled in 2017 in Curacao.

SEETHEFINAL MEDAL TALLY BELOW

1.Jamaica – 47 (gold) 32 (silver) 18 (bronze) -97

2. Bahamas – 4 (gold) 6 (silver) 7 (bronze) – 17

3, British Virgin Islands – 4 (gold) 2 (silver) 1(bronze) – 11 4.Trinidad and Tobago -2 (gold) 10 (silver) 11(bonze) -23 5.Guyana – 2 (gold) 3(silver) 2 (bronze) -7

6 . USVirgin Islands- 2 (gold) 1(silver) o (bronze) – 3 7.Barbados – 1(gold) 4 (silver) 6 (bronze) – 11

8. French Guiana – 1(gold) 2 (silver) o (bronze) – 3 9.cayman Islands – l(gold) 1(silver) 2 (bronze) – 4 10.Dominica – 1(gold) 1(silver) o (bronze) – 2

11. Grenada – 1(gold) o (silver) 6 (bronze) – 7

12. Antigua & Barbuda – 1(gold) o (silver) 2 (bronze) – 3 13.Curacao – 1(gold) o (silver) o (bronze) – 1

14.St Vincent & The Grenadines – o (gold) 2(silver) 3(bronze) – 5 15. Bermuda – o (gold) 1(silver) 2 (bronze) – 3

16. St Lucia – o (gold) 1(silver) o (bronze) – 1

17. Belize – o (gold) 1(silver) o (bronze) – 1

18. St Kitts& Nevis -o (gold) o (silver) 2 (bronze) – 2 19.Turks & Caicos Islands – o (gold) o (silver)(bronze)1

20.Guadeloupe -o (gold) o (silver) i(bronze) – 1