Stronger partnership between police, Kuru Kuru residents discussed

–as Deputy Commissioner Budhram, senior officers engage residents

DEPUTY Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, over the weekend, visited the community of Kuru Kuru on the Soesdyke Highway, where he and his team interacted with residents and members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the New Highway Producers Cooperative Society.

Members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and other senior officers of the Guyana Police Force are currently engaged in a fan-out exercise in various communities across all twelve of the Regional Police Divisions, as part of a committed effort by the force to strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and partnership and to forge new bonds with residents of the various communities.

Budhram was accompanied on the outreach exercise by Second-in-Charge of Operations, Senior Superintendent Ewart Wray, and Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘B’, Superintendent Denise Griffith.

During the interactive engagement, members of the IMC raised several pertinent issues and concerns relating to the Kuru Kuru and Swan communities and their development.

One of the points highlighted by the Committee’s Chairman, Paula Nicholson, was that the residents within the neighbourhood are requesting that a police station be built there, so that there could be a reduction of crime in the community and, essentially, security and comfort.

Budhram welcomed the initiative and assured the committee members that his team will work diligently to have that in place after consultations with the appropriate agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner of Operations further mentioned that he planned to meet with the residents more frequently and also wished to formulate youth and scouts groups within the community.

Further, Budhram told residents that the force was very committed to pushing and promoting youth and community development.

He also stressed the need for collaboration and partnership between the community and the police in crime prevention.

Commander Griffith, who also addressed the gathering, urged the residents and members of the committee to be vigilant and ensure that every crime and every suspicious behaviour were reported.

Budhram and his team were given a guided tour of the area and its immediate surroundings, including where the police station could be built.

Senior Superintendent Wray, in his remarks, applauded the residents for a well-kept environment and urged them to maintain a good relationship with the police.

The IMC members and residents of the Kuru Kuru community were very appreciative of the outreach visit and pledged their support to helping the police maintain peace, provide security and create a safer community.