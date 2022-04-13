Fisherman stabs wife to death, flees scene

APPROXIMATELY three decades of marriage ended tragically early Tuesday morning, when Vijay Raj, a fisherman, stabbed his wife, Savitrie Raj, to death.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:00am at the couple’s Lot 563 Fifteenth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara home.

Recounting the incident, the couple’s son said that he was in the lower flat of the two-storey house when he heard his mother scream. Alarmed, the boy rushed upstairs and found his mother lying on a bed with blood on the body.

He subsequently saw his father flee the scene through a window within the room. The Guyana Police Force has since issued a wanted bulletin for the fisherman.

An emergency medical technician attached to the Melanie Fire Station was summoned and responded immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was escorted to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police said checks were made in the area for the suspect, but up to press time, he was not apprehended.

Reports are that the couple were reportedly having problems in their marriage and recently the wife filed a complaint against the husband with the police after he physically assaulted her with a bottle.

The man was charged last week but released on bail and the two continued to live together. He was slated to return to court this week for the continuation of the assault case.

Persons who may have information about the man’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or visit the nearest police station.