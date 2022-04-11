Guyana women secure bronze at Pan Am Squash

THE senior national female squash team won bronze at the Pan American Championships which concluded in Guatemala on Saturday.

Guyana lost 1-2 to Canada in the semi-final, and the third-place finish also secured their spot at the June 28 – July 8 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador.

Additionally, the men’s team, despite finishing eighth, also qualified for the CAC Games, which adds the icing on Nicolette Fernandes gold medal in the women’s singles.

The other members of the women’s team were Ashely Khalil, Mary Fung-A-Fat, and Gabrielle Fraser.

Meanwhile, the men’s team – Alex Arjoon, Kristian Jeffrey, Jason-Ray Khalil, and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal – started their campaign with a 3-0 triumph over the British Virgin Islands but lost their next match 0-2 to the second-seed United States of America.

Canada then defeated them 0-3 and Chile by the identical scoreline to finish eighth, and there were four teams – Argentina, USA, Canada, and Chile – who do not compete at CAC, that finished ahead of the Guyanese men.