Woman arrested for setting Roxanne Burnham Gardens house on fire

A WOMAN identified by the Guyana Fire Service as Anita Graham is in police custody for allegedly setting a house on fire at Lot 25 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, early on Saturday.

A press release from the Fire Service noted that ranks received a call about the fire at around 07:16hrs and, upon arrival, the one storey wooden and concrete building was engulfed in flames.

The building was owned by Aaron Watson, 39, and occupied by himself and his family of four. The entire building and its contents were destroyed.

“The Guyana Fire Service is reminding citizens that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks and, once identified, perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.”