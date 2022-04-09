Moore vows to expose Mayweather’s weakness

‘DANGEROUS’ Don Moore, former sparring partner for retired world champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, seems pretty confident of showing up his old boss when they meet in a May 14 exhibition to be staged on the helipad of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

The two faced off earlier yesterday at a press conference held in the Press Room of the Gabriel Miami Downtown Hotel to announce the PPV event, which will be available worldwide on pay-per-view (PPV).

Don Moore: “I am excited to participate in this event. Because of how much of the same training I received from Roger Mayweather, I am gonna be able to give Floyd real problems. I have been training hard to show everyone what ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is all about and to expose Floyd’s weaknesses. This is my shot, The time is now, Floyd isn’t invincible. Anyone can be beaten.”

Floyd Mayweather: “I am always trying to push the envelope and if something is brought to my attention that has a unique aspect to it, I am always interested. Having a fight on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the opportunity to be the star of the show is going to be something I will remember always. People all over the world can buy the PPV and watch us fight high above, almost in the sky.” (Fightnews)