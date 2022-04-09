Former PMCC player Chandrapaul on board with Project Cricket Gear

DENESH Chandrapaul is the latest person to come on board with ‘Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’.

Chandrapaul is a former player and executive of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Club (PMCC), a club that has arguably produced the most West Indian cricketers in the Caribbean. He was also a professional scorer for Berbice and Guyana Cricket Boards and NCN Radio.

Chandrapaul has donated a junior set of gear which includes a bag, a pair of batting pads, one pair of batting gloves, one helmet, a thigh pad and one bat.

The bag with gear was handed over to Anil Beharry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last weekend. Beharry was participating in Flood Cup 2022 Over-50 category, representing Wellman Masters.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Beharry expressed gratitude to the donor. He disclosed that he is positive that a new breed of young players will come through the system, making Guyana and West Indies cricket strong again and he is also convinced that sports in general help to keep our young people off the streets and pr0vide an avenue to a better life.

Total cricket-related items collected so far: $130 000 cash, two trophies, 11 cricket boots, 16 pairs of batting pads, 16 bats, 10 pairs of batting gloves, 19 thigh pads, one wicket-keeping pad, one armguard, five cricket bags and one helmet. In addition to the above, $600 000 worth in gear.

To date, 32 young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, nine pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club received a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area collected two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees, Cotton Tree Die Hard and Rose Hall CCCC also received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket-related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent-spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist in identifying talent.

This initiative is jointly between Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.