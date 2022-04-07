Authorities flag poor ‘telecoms’ service

–Prime Minister raises concern in official letter to PUC Chairperson

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who has oversight of the telecommunications sector, has written to Chairperson of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Dela Britton, expressing the government’s concern over numerous reports of poor quality telecommunications services.

The letter which was dispatched on Wednesday, stated: “The Government of Guyana is extremely concerned at numerous reports of poor quality of public telecommunications services, especially with respect to fixed and mobile broadband Internet services. I am advised that institution of appropriate technical Quality of Service Standards is a necessary part of the solution to this issue.”

The Prime Minister then requested that the commission reviews the Telecommunications (Consumer Protection) Regulations 2020 with a view to amending schedules one and two to include, at a minimum, Quality of Service Parameters with appropriate definitions and standards.

The parameters identified by the Prime Minister under “Fixed and Mobile Broadband Quality of Service Parameters” are: availability, packet loss ratio, average throughput for packet data, latency and jitter.

“I shall be following up on the procedural requirements for effecting the amendments in the near future,” the Prime Minister said in the letter to the PUC Chairperson.