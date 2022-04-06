Prices for fruits, vegetables continue to decline

–with increased ‘agri’ production driven by NAREI’s seedling, seed distribution programme

OUTPUT in the local agriculture sector continues to increase significantly as a result of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)’s seedling and seed distribution programme.

The increased availability of various agricultural commodities on the local market has resulted in reduced prices for many fresh vegetables and fruits.

The most recent initiatives to stimulate growth in the agriculture sector were introduced by NAREI in response to the devastating floods in 2021.

Flooding across the country had created a severe shortage of fruits and vegetables which resulted in a significant increase in prices.

The spending power of consumers had reduced, and many were disgruntled. So to address the situation, NAREI provided farmers with seedlings and seeds to ensure they go back into operation quickly. Farmers also received support from central government in the form of billions of dollars in grants.

In some instances, new crop types were introduced in several communities, as part of NAREI’s crop diversification programme. For this initiative, extension officers were deployed to various communities to provide technical support to farmers.

Approximately, 80 per cent of the farming communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine benefitted from this initiative.

Further, some 742 farmers, of which 438 were women, received a variety of crops such as bora, hot and sweet peppers, cucumber, cabbage, pakchoy, celery, tomato, ochro.

In Region Two, approximately 1,575 packs of seeds and 61 trays of seedlings including boulanger, celery, lettuce, pumpkin, cucumber, pepper, pakchoy, cabbage, tomato, broccoli, parsley, ochro, bora, coconut, lemon, and guava were distributed to 950 farmers.

Affected farmers and kitchen gardeners in Region Three received seeds, as well as, fertilisers, insecticides, fungicides, nematicides and acoushi ant bait.

In Region Four, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, 1,600 packets of seed were distributed of which 1,300 packs were donated to farmers in St. Cuthbert’s Mission. This was done during a visit by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

Bundles of cassava sticks were distributed in Hauraruni. The sticks were shared to encourage the farmers to expand their production of cassava for cassava bread production. Additionally, 250 three-year coconut palms were given to farmers in Loo Creek and St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

In Mahaica, about 45 farmers received vegetable seeds such as lettuce, pumpkin, pakchoy, sweet pepper, celery, cucumber. On the Lower East Coast of Demerara, 630 packets of similar vegetable seeds were shared among 275farmers.

Additionally, 750 packets of seeds were given to 320 farmers from various communities on East Coast of Demerara.

Along the East Bank of Demerara, approximately 600 packets of seeds were distributed in various communities such as Providence, Mocha-Arcadia, Craig, Friendship, Timehri and Soesdyke.

During those exercises across Region Four, other inputs such as fertiliser, insecticides, fungicides and acoushi ant bait were donated.

In Region Five, both seeds and seedlings were given to farmers. A total of 115 families benefitted. The three main crop types donated were tomato, celery, and sweet pepper. A total of 283 trays (31,130 seedlings) were distributed during this process.

In Region Six, the Benab and Lesbeholden Plant Nurseries of NAREI distributed seeds and seedlings. From September 2021 to March 2022, the two nurseries distributed 650 packets (110g each) of seeds, 3,013 trays (331,430 seedlings) of vegetable seedlings and 10,909 mixed fruits and coconuts seedlings from Canje Creek to Orealla/Siparuta.

For Region 10, farms located in the Upper Berbice River locations faced most of the devastation as the water remained on the land for a longer period. In response, NAREI embarked on an agri-input distribution programme.

Seed distribution exercises were conducted in the region and targeted smallholder farmers from Kwakwani, but farmers from Hururu, Kaitopen (Kaicochen) and Ladernsville also benefitted.