Body of fisherman found in Corentyne River

THE body of a 42-year-old fisherman, Shunny Jagessar, was on Tuesday found in the Corentyne River in the vicinity of the indigenous community of Orealla.

According to reports, Jagessar, of Springlands, Corriverton, and the boat’s captain boarded a vessel at Number 79 Village and left for Orealla around 09:00hrs on Sunday.

Recapping what occurred, the captain said he was at the bow of the boat while Jagessar was sailing.

At the time, he said, the water was calm, but on hearing a sudden ‘splash’, he turned just in time to see Jagessar in the water. He recalled that before he could act, Jagessar the fisherman went under and never resurfaced.

The matter was reported to the police at around 17:00 hrs on Sunday and relatives along with the police launched a search operation.

The body was subsequently recovered at around 07:00 hrs on Tuesday and brought to Corriverton.

Meanwhile, relatives are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. The boat captain remains in custody as investigation continues.