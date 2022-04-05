‘Start-up huddle’ initiative to kick-start in Linden

WITH the aim of supporting the growth of small businesses, the Linden Fund USA (LFU) in collaboration with the Guyana Economic Development Trust (GEDT) under its initiative, ‘Innovate Guyana,’ will be kick starting its ‘Start-up huddle’ programme in Linden on Wednesday.

The programme, according to LFU’s Economic Development Programme Manager Onika Stellingburg, aims to lend support to small businesses and provide small business owners with the skills needed to establish a thriving enterprise.

“It’s not meant to be a quote unquote, fund for businesses to access financing. Although we are working to make those things available, it’s more than just that. We want [small business owners] to create a healthy business development within the community’s business environment rather,” she said.

She further explained that with collaborations from the GEDT which falls under the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), many opportunities are being made available.

“So, with connection to the Gannett Economic Development Trust, we are able to provide support for some of the businesses to access things such as Innovative Guyana, which is a yearly competition by the Economic Development Trust, and this is outside of the startup portal. Businesses are able to enter that competition …there are several financial rewards, one of which is a prize of up to $US10,000,” Stellingburg added.

She noted that while the first meeting will be held in Linden at the LFU’s office, the initiative will also be stretched across the region, to bring on board small businesses in the outlying communities in the region.

To this end, she said, a monthly session will be held in various communities across the region.

Stellingburg noted that communities such as Kwakwani, Ituni and Rockstone will not miss their chance in being a part of the ‘Start up huddle’ initiative.

“One of the things you’re going to do is to connect with some of the stakeholders who already have a presence in those communities. So, it might be the Chamber of Commerce, it could be the Regional Democratic Council or the Tourism Committee… they have operations in these areas,” she said adding:

“So, we do want persons from every part of the region to be involved. It’s not just for Linden, we want to find businesses in Kwakwani, Rockstone and all the other areas, we want them to get involved as well.”

Send an email to onika.stellingburg@lindenfun.org or call 592-630-8066 for more information Manager, Onika Stellingburg