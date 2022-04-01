Region Four Chairman on $20,000 bail for gun threat to father-in-law

CHAIRMAN of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram, was released on $20,000 bail on Thursday for a charge of threatening behaviour committed against his father-in-law, Shaheed Hamid.

Seeram appeared before Magistrate, Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that in early March, he committed the act against his 50-year-old father-in-law at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Seeram’s defence counsel, Roysdale Forde S.C., made an application for reasonable bail for his client.

Considering the circumstances given, the magistrate granted the application and released Seeram. He will return to court on April 21.

Seeram was first expected to appear in court last Thursday. He was absent and his matter was adjourned to a later date.

Later, a press statement was issued, on his behalf, saying he was out of the jurisdiction and was notified by the police the night before he was to appear in court.

This newspaper had previously reported that during the incident involving Seeram and his father-in-law, Seeram reportedly brandished his weapon to threaten Hamid.

Security personnel at the establishment intervened and escorted Regional Chairman, Seeram out of the building.

Hamid later reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station.

This newspaper was told that on the same day Hamid issued his report, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station and did the same, claiming Hamid brandished a firearm at him during the altercation.

It is alleged that Seeram told the police that he went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them. He instead met the woman’s father where the exchange ensued.