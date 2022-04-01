Lewis inspires Super Giants to maiden IPL win

EVIN Lewis smashed an unbeaten half-century to propel the Lucknow Super Giants to a six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Dwayne Bravo became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Lucknow looked set for defeat when Quinton de Kock fell for 61 in their pursuit of 211 for a maiden IPL win, but Lewis stepped up with a blistering 23-ball 55 to stun CSK.

Robin Uthappa breezed to a 25-ball half-century before he was pinned in front for 50 by Ravi Bishnoi (2-24).

Moeen Ali continued the flurry of runs with his 35 off 22 deliveries, while Shivam Dube’s clean striking in his 30-ball 49, along with MS Dhoni’s brisk 16, propelled CSK to an imposing total of 210-7.

de Kock and KL Rahul (40) shared an opening stand of 99 from 10.2 overs before the India batter was caught by Ambati Rayudu off Dwaine Pretorius.

Manish Pandey (five) followed soon after to Tushar Deshpande (1-40), with Bravo taking the catch, and Lucknow’s chances seemingly diminished when de Kock skied a Pretorius slower ball to Dhoni.

Bravo (1-35) surpassed Lasith Malinga as he claimed his 171st wicket in the IPL by dismissing Deepak Hooda (13), but Lewis and Ayush Badoni, who raced to 19 off 9, saw the Super Giants to an unlikely victory with three balls to spare.

LEWIS CUTS LOOSE AFTER DE DOCK FIREWORKS

de Kock laid the platform for Lewis’ late onslaught and the West Indies batter delivered in emphatic fashion.

The 30-year-old almost single-handedly turned the game on its head, launching three sixes and hitting six fours.

BRAVO FOR PRETORIUS IN LOSING CAUSE

Pretorius claimed the two big wickets of openers Rahul and de Kock as he took 2-31, registering the lowest economy of any Super Kings bowler (7.75).

It was a memorable day for the 38-year-old Bravo, as the former West Indies captain returned 1-35 from his four overs, but he was unable to celebrate a victory. (Sportsmax)