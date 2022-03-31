Seven homeless after child accidentally burns down house with lighter

A child playing with a lighter, which accidentally ignited a mattress, caused a house at Lot 135 Blairmont Number 4 Settlement, West Bank Berbice, to go up in flames on Wednesday.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the structure involved was a one-flat wooden building owned and occupied by Heeralall Bishunlall, 64, and his family of six.

“The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 9:17 hrs today and was alerted to a fire at Lot 135 Blairmont #4 Settlement, West Bank Berbice. Water Tender #97 and crew from the Onverwagt Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location,” the fire service noted.

The building and its contents were destroyed as a result of the fire, leaving seven persons homeless.

The GFS stated that a line from Blairmont Estate Land Rover PJJ5939 tank supply was used to extinguish the fire before the arrival of the Fire Service.

“Citizens are once again urged to take the necessary precautions to avoid these tragedies. Make use of fire prevention and firefighting devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. If these items cannot be afforded or sourced, ensure there is a bucket of sand or adequate water within reach in the event of a fire,” the Fire Service advised.

It added: “Keep fire starters out of the reach of children and educate them on the dangers of playing with them. Pay keen attention to children and be aware of your surroundings. Call the Guyana Fire Service as soon as a fire occurs. This will increase the possibility of extinguishing and containing the fire in a timely manner as well as prevent the loss of life and/or property.”