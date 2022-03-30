Local stakeholder consultations commence for CSEC, CAPE preparations

TO ensure that students are provided with the best opportunities to efficiently undergo the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), education stakeholders commenced consultations on Tuesday.

Leading the virtual discussion which involved CSEC and CAPE teachers from all eleven education districts, was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, along with the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, and other education officials.

The objective of Tuesday’s engagement was to listen to the concerns of teachers and find solutions that will help students better prepare for the examinations.

The teachers were engaged in two separate meetings, the first of which was attended by teachers from Regions Two, Three, Five and Georgetown while the second meeting included teachers from Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Minister Manickchand said that following the results of both examinations in 2020, when many students were marked poorly for several reasons, it has been a priority of the ministry to address any gaps that may exist so that a recurrence is prevented.

She spoke about the importance of submitting School-Based Assessments and committed the Education Ministry’s support for that process. During the consultations, various points were raised by teachers, all of which have been recorded to be addressed immediately.

Similar engagements will continue so that the Ministry of Education could maintain a productive relationship with all its stakeholders to achieve the desired outcomes and improve the education sector.