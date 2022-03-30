$2.9B in contracts signed to enhance local sea defence

COGNISANT of the need to actively explore ways to protect Guyana from the threats of climate change, local authorities have invested $2.9 billion into the construction and rehabilitation of sea defence structures at various locations across Guyana.

The funds are distributed across 22 contracts which were awarded to contractors by the Ministry of Public Works.

This is part of the government’s overall plan to expend some $5 billion to enhance Guyana’s sea and river defence mechanisms this year.

“It is not just boulders and rip-rap sea defence we are thinking about. We are thinking about the thousands of farmers who plant cash crops, rice, sugar, the poultry farmers, the cattle farmers. They have to be able to carry on their trade, so we have to keep the sea out. So, we are making the investment to secure agriculture,” Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, was reported as saying.

The funds in this year’s budget will go towards building sea defence structures at Grove, La Resource, Maria’s Delight, Zeelandia, Leguan, Bygeval, Essex and Bengal.

At a recent ceremony for the award of the most recent contracts, Minister Edghill implored contractors to fulfill all of their contractual obligations, including the time limits set for the completion of their projects.

The awarding of those contracts is in keeping with the government’s promise to enhance and expand the country’s infrastructure.

Through investments by the government, local sea and river defence structures were strengthened, with some 6,695 metres of defence structure being built and 64,651 metres being rehabilitated last year.

In 2021, the government invested $4.7 billion on the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of rip-rap sea defence in areas, including Fairfield, Naamryck, Zeelugt, Zeelandia and Leguan.

Further, the construction of 100 metres of geotextile tube groyne at Non Pariel was completed along with the planting of 40,000 mangrove seedlings.

During the second quarter of 2021, the government expended $233 million on rip-rap sea defence at Anna Catherina, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD). Similar projects were also undertaken at Uitvlugt and Zeelugt during the year.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had previously said that these investments are particularly important because of discomfort and dangers that inadequate sea defences could bring to a community.