News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$2.9B in contracts signed to enhance local sea defence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, with contractors who will execute $2.9 billion in works to enhance Guyana’s sea defence mechanisms
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, with contractors who will execute $2.9 billion in works to enhance Guyana’s sea defence mechanisms

COGNISANT of the need to actively explore ways to protect Guyana from the threats of climate change, local authorities have invested $2.9 billion into the construction and rehabilitation of sea defence structures at various locations across Guyana.

The funds are distributed across 22 contracts which were awarded to contractors by the Ministry of Public Works.
This is part of the government’s overall plan to expend some $5 billion to enhance Guyana’s sea and river defence mechanisms this year.
“It is not just boulders and rip-rap sea defence we are thinking about. We are thinking about the thousands of farmers who plant cash crops, rice, sugar, the poultry farmers, the cattle farmers. They have to be able to carry on their trade, so we have to keep the sea out. So, we are making the investment to secure agriculture,” Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, was reported as saying.

The funds in this year’s budget will go towards building sea defence structures at Grove, La Resource, Maria’s Delight, Zeelandia, Leguan, Bygeval, Essex and Bengal.
At a recent ceremony for the award of the most recent contracts, Minister Edghill implored contractors to fulfill all of their contractual obligations, including the time limits set for the completion of their projects.
The awarding of those contracts is in keeping with the government’s promise to enhance and expand the country’s infrastructure.

Through investments by the government, local sea and river defence structures were strengthened, with some 6,695 metres of defence structure being built and 64,651 metres being rehabilitated last year.
In 2021, the government invested $4.7 billion on the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of rip-rap sea defence in areas, including Fairfield, Naamryck, Zeelugt, Zeelandia and Leguan.
Further, the construction of 100 metres of geotextile tube groyne at Non Pariel was completed along with the planting of 40,000 mangrove seedlings.

During the second quarter of 2021, the government expended $233 million on rip-rap sea defence at Anna Catherina, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD). Similar projects were also undertaken at Uitvlugt and Zeelugt during the year.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had previously said that these investments are particularly important because of discomfort and dangers that inadequate sea defences could bring to a community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.