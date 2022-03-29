President Ali appoints Hicken Acting Police Commissioner

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has appointed Deputy Commissioner “Operations” (ag), Clifton Hicken, to act in the capacity of Commissioner of Police of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to a press statement from the Office of the President, the appointment will take effect from tomorrow.

Hicken’s appointment was made possible after Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

In August 2020, Hoppie was selected as the acting Commissioner of Police. He has been acting in the capacity of the country’s Commissioner of Police and was not confirmed nor was there a selection process to name his successor due to the defunct state of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Hicken, who is known for his dynamic style of management, is widely known and had received public support when he held the position of Commander of Berbice and later Georgetown and the entire Region Four.

In 2019, Region Four, owing to its large populace, was split into three sub-divisions: Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, and East Coast Demerara. As a result, there are three commanders within Region Four.

Hicken, in 2019, was seconded to the Department of Citizenship by the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

The next acting “Top Cop” is well known for his work within several communities in and around Georgetown, focusing on crime prevention.