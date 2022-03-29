News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali appoints Hicken Acting Police Commissioner
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Clifton Hicken
Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Clifton Hicken

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has appointed Deputy Commissioner “Operations” (ag), Clifton Hicken, to act in the capacity of Commissioner of Police of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to a press statement from the Office of the President, the appointment will take effect from tomorrow.

Hicken’s appointment was made possible after Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

In August 2020, Hoppie was selected as the acting Commissioner of Police. He has been acting in the capacity of the country’s Commissioner of Police and was not confirmed nor was there a selection process to name his successor due to the defunct state of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Hicken, who is known for his dynamic style of management, is widely known and had received public support when he held the position of Commander of Berbice and later Georgetown and the entire Region Four.

In 2019, Region Four, owing to its large populace, was split into three sub-divisions: Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, and East Coast Demerara. As a result, there are three commanders within Region Four.

Hicken, in 2019, was seconded to the Department of Citizenship by the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

The next acting “Top Cop” is well known for his work within several communities in and around Georgetown, focusing on crime prevention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.