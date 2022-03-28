News Archives
Two more cricket clubs received support from Project `Cricket Gear’
Anil Beharry (right) hands over the balls to Awaza Gaffur of Cotton Tree
TWO junior cricket teams — Die Hard CC of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, and the rapidly rising Rose Hall Community Centre CC, of Canefield, in East Berbice, each received one box of red cricket balls.

This initiative is a joint effort between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The balls were handed over to the clubs over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Beharry said that he is truly impressed with the rapid rise of both teams. He added that RHCCCC has already qualified for the BCB/Tenelec Under-15 final while Cotton Tree Die Hard were knocked out in their semi-final against traditional power-house, Port Mourant CC.

Beharry also noted that Cotton Tree Die Hard have played in their first-ever Under-15 BCB cricket competition. In response, Roshan Gaffoor of Cotton Tree Die Hard and Dr Beharry of RHCCCC commended the initiative and promised to continue to develop young cricketers.

Both teams have been producing quality young cricketers with Adrian Hetmyer, son of former National Under-19 batsman, Seon and nephew of IPL-bound Shimron, leading the way with three centuries in the competition so far.

“We are hopeful that a new breed of young players will come through the system, making Guyana and West Indies cricket strong again. Sports in general helps to keep our young people off the streets and is an avenue to a better life,” Beharry highlighted.

Total cricket-related items collected so far: $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags, and another $600,000 worth in gear.

To date, 32 young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, nine pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club received a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees, Cotton Tree Die Hard and Rose Hall CCCC also collected one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket-related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Staff Reporter

