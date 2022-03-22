Sustainable forest use helps tackle climate crisis, achieve SDGs

FROM drinking a glass of water to building a house, forests are precious resources for people’s lives and are key to solving many global challenges, including the climate crisis and poverty, according to a new report developed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the European Forest Institute (EFI).

The publication, ‘Forest Products in the global bio-economy: Enabling substitution with wood-based products and contributing to sustainable development goals’, was launched on Monday, to mark International Day of Forests 2022, celebrated at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The report is a comprehensive document that outlines wood-based innovations that pave the way for the use of forest products in ways that decrease environmental impact and waste generation.

It also offers the private sector, governments, international co-operation bodies and researchers a set of recommendations to both enable and boost the substitution of products which are not sustainable from a social, economic or environmental perspective.

Currently, 75 per cent of global material consumption is based on non-renewable resources, since the extraction, transport, processing and disposal of those resources imply an enormous impact on the environment, climate and biodiversity.

Wood-based products can assist with climate change mitigation by storing carbon, as the report shows, while also helping to avoid or reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the materials they substitute for, such as concrete, steel, plastics and synthetic fibres.

INCREASE THE MOMENTUM

A future is unthinkable without the goods and services produced by forests. Covering about one-third of the earth’s surface, forests provide clean water and air, timber, fuel, and food.

The sector employs at least 33 million people, and billions of people benefit from the goods and services produced, said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu at the opening ceremony of International Day of Forests 2022, held in hybrid form at the Swedish Pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, and broadcast simultaneously on the web.

“However, the global area of forests has been shrinking in the last decades … Today, only 25% of total material demand is met by biomass, including wood; the remainder by non-renewable resources,” Qu said, adding that the world needs to take action.

High-level participants at the ceremony included Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment; UNFCCC COP27 Presidency, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Environment and Forestry, Indonesia; Beth MacNeil, Assistant Deputy Minister, Canadian Forest Service; Vice-Chair of the FAO Committee on Forestry, Jaana Husu-Kallio, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, Commissioner General of the Swedish Participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The theme for International Day of Forests 2022, annually decided upon by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, is: “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption”, and FAO has adopted the accompanying slogan “Choose Sustainable Wood for People and Planet.”

This highlights how forests can play a critical role in achieving more sustainable production and consumption, and thus achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production) and SDG 15 (Life on land).