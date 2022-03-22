Recovery from pandemic ‘stressors’ will be slow, clinical psychotherapist warns

–says spaces needed for persons to ‘vent’, ‘unwind’

AS Guyana begins the slow road to recovery, clinical psychotherapist Shane Tull has said that persons must still be mindful of their mental health while they transition from what was once called “the new normal”.

Tull, in a candid interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, spent some time sharing his thoughts on the pandemic recovery and mental health.

“As we navigate our way through the endemic of this pandemic, we are going to face new challenges, in terms of going back to school, going back to the office… The question we have to ask is what systems do we have in place to support families that are about to make this transition, and this can be a new level of anxiety, because we are going back to something that we haven’t done in a while,” he said.

A case in point, he said, “If you think of a single-mother that has to go back to work, is there adequate child care or is there other incentives that we can help her with as she navigates preparing the kids to go to school and preparing to go work?”

In 2020, Guyana, like the rest of the world, was plunged into a state of uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it took a devastating toll on the health sector, businesses, economies and livelihoods.

With this toll came a surge in mental health issues, as many struggled to adjust to “the new normal” and the many changes and disruptions to everyday life that were brought about by the pandemic.

A recent report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25 per cent.

The report also stated that loneliness, fear of infection, suffering and death for oneself and for loved ones, grief after bereavement and financial worries were all cited as stressors leading to anxiety and depression.



Now two years after, Guyana is the gradually reopening as the once strict and pertinent COVID-19 guidelines have been relaxed. However, this does not mean that the epidemic of mental illness has simply vanished.

Tull explained to this publication that navigating the pandemic when it first started was a challenge in itself as many had to learn to adapt a new lifestyle to accommodate the virus.

He added that many persons did not properly deal with the traumas and griefs that were brought on by the pandemic. As such during this transition period of “opening back up” persons should take a moment to reflect, bereave and simply catch their breaths.

“We all need to take a minute and have a collective breath and to think of the loses that we had in the two years. I don’t think that we are prepared to deal with that grief and the gravity, because the grief was so astronomical and I think after a while people just got numb to it,” he said.

Tull emphasised that having spaces for persons to vent and unwind during this transition period are pertinent.

“I do believe as we open back up and move to a commodity that is normal, we are going to start experiencing that PTSD, that delayed grief and we should have spaces where people can go and ventilate.”

Persons can also adapt positive coping mechanism such as family engagements, journaling, talking to a friend, going for a walk in the park, among other things.

He noted that during this period it is also important that there be a huge focus on the mental health of children and the elderly.

According to the mental health professional, children are a lot smarter than adults assume and are privy to their surroundings while the elderly like any human, suffer from mental health disorders.

Tull opined that a visit, a conversation or even a simple “hello, how are you doing?” can ease the stress on one’s mind.

He used the opportunity to encourage persons to seek help if they are experiencing any challenges or mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time or is experiencing any form of mental illness, contact the Mental Health Unit at its Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg location or call its hotline numbers: 592- 655-7233, 592-624-0238 or 592-624-0643.