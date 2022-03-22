Questions on 2017, 2018 expenditures in Region Five go unanswered

–attempts by PAC to contact former REO unsuccessful

OFFICIALS from the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) administration were unable to answer a number of questions that were raised at Monday’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the officials were not prepared to answer questions that were raised during the examination of the Auditor General’s reports for 2017 and 2018.

One such question pertained to the reported expenditure of over $4 million which was paid to employees who were reportedly on contract, but were supposed to be placed on the pensionable system some time in 2017.

Members of the committee also asked what authority was given to have the region receive funds under a specific line item which usually has nothing.

Current Regional Executive Officer (REO) Genevieve Blackman was unable to answer, because, as it was later revealed, when she took office, there was no handing over.

Blackman stated that she had enquired of the Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) whether there was any handing over of any previous documents, and was told there was none.

In the circumstance, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira stated that before coming to PAC meetings, officials should be aware that they would be interrogated about the finances of the country.

During Monday’s meeting, it was also noted that attempts were reportedly made to contact the former REO to have him appear and answer questions concerning the 2017 and 2018 reports. It was subsequently learnt that the former REO is out of the jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Opposition PAC Member Ganesh Mahipaul, who was at the time sitting in as Chair of the meeting, stated that there is need for a better meeting between the regional administration and the Accountant General and Auditor-General prior to coming to the PAC.

He further said that he was guided that the necessary meeting between the regional administration and the Ministry of Finance did not occur, and as such that might have compounded the issue.

As a result, the committee discontinued its review, and suggested that the officials return within two weeks.