Guyana’s forest-management system one of the best worldwide

–Minister Bharrat says

WITH over 87 per cent forest cover, Guyana boasts one of the best forest-management systems in the world, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has said.

Minister Bharrat was at the time delivering remarks at the launch of a week of activities in commemoration of International Day of Forests 2022 at the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), in downtown Kingston.

He said there have been tremendous efforts to conserve and protect Guyana’s forest, and that the GFC and Protected Areas Commission (PAC) have played a significant role in this regard.

“It’s always so difficult to balance the extraction of natural resources with the preservation or protection of the environment; that is one of the more difficult tasks there are, but with our system in Guyana, we have been doing a good job, and we will continue to do our part in saving thew world. We will continue to keep our forest standing, so that the world can breathe,” Minister Bharrat said.

He added that in the context of the conversation on climate change, the country must continue to focus on the sustainability of its natural resources, and examine ways in which it can carry out its mining, logging and petroleum activities while continuing to be carbon neutral.

“Guyana is a blessed country, because we are now an oil-producing country, but yet we are carbon-neutral, and that is something many countries which are producing oil cannot boast of,” Minister Bharrat related.

Further, he said that Guyana’s forests can sequester 19.5 gigatons of carbon, and that the entire world’s carbon emission for power generation is about 13 gigatons of carbon dioxide. This means that Guyana’s forests could offset the carbon emission for the world’s power generation.

To this end, he said the reintroduction of the Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 signals a further commitment by the Government of Guyana to ensure the country plays its role in the protection of the biodiversity of Guyana and, by extension, the world’s.

The new and extended programme, which is still in its draft stages, seeks to create a new low-carbon economy in Guyana by establishing incentives which value the world’s ecosystem services, and promote these as an essential component of a new model of global development with sustainability at its core.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21, International Day of Forests in 2012, to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

This year, the GFC has planned a series of activities to commemorate the day including a mini exhibition of forest products at its Kingston office. Outreaches will also be held in Regions Three, Four and Six, under the theme, ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Marshall was recognised for 50 years of service to the GFC.

Also present were British High Commissioner, Jane Miller; Canadian High Commissioner, Mark Berman and other members of the diplomatic corps, as well as members of the private sector and other stakeholders within the forestry sector. (DPI)