Drug bond employees arrested

–after police find guns, ammunition, cash in car belonging to one suspect

A MALE employee of the Materials Management Unit (MMU) of the Ministry of Health has been arrested after police found a large quantity of cash, two guns and ammunition in a car belonging to him.

According to a police report, officers visited the MMU at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, on Monday, to investigate a simple larceny report.

As part of the investigations, officers interviewed several employees who were listed as suspects in the alleged crime.

“They all denied the allegation and investigators proceeded to search a motorcar [PAB 3032], owned by one of the male suspects and found on the back seat, one duffel bag which when opened, contained a 9MM Luger pistol without magazine and two rounds of 9MM ammunition,” according to the police.

Further, officers also found one .380 pistol with magazine containing seven matching rounds of ammunition and over $4.5 million in cash. In the side pocket of the said bag there were 20 rounds of .380 ammunition.

The vehicle owner, police said, was cautioned about the offence committed and allegedly replied: “Officer leh we deal with this before it reach de station.”

A sting operation, police said, was set in motion and the man was arrested along with other employees of the state entity. The suspects were taken to the Golden Grove Police Station, where they were placed into custody pending further investigations.

Upon being questioned by officers of the Criminal Investigations Depart (CID) while at the station, the owner of the motorcar requested his bag, withdrew $1,750,000 and offered same to police investigators.

At this point, he was told of the new offence committed, “corrupt transaction by agent,” and cautioned in accordance with the judge’s rules.

To this, the Health Ministry’s employee replied: “Well sir tek de whole bag a money, all I want is me freedom.”

The money, firearms and ammunition were lodged and the suspect was kept in custody, as investigations continue.