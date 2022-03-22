City Council issues adjusted collection schedule

–doubles collection in some areas

THE Solid Waste Management Department of the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown (M&CC) has ramped up efforts to increase garbage collection in several wards across the city, as part of an overarching national effort to keep Guyana clean.

Following President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s initiative for a general clean up to be done last January, the Solid Waste Department saw it fit to maintain the efforts by doubling collections in some quarters.

For instance, all commercial areas have been benefitting from two clearances per day, while other areas like Albouystown, Charlestown, Wortmanville and Werk-en-Rust (Group Nine areas) recently started receiving two collections per week.

“Because they are generating so much waste, it was a customary practice since in Puran’s days (Puran Brothers Disposal Services) that they used to receive two clearances per week; we thought it fair to give back that group two times a week,” Director of M&CC’s Solid Waste Department, Walter Narine, told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday.

He added: “This is all for the sustainability of the clean-up effort announced by the President. We had a very vibrant anti-littering campaign that will resume shortly and I am also working with the private sector and other businesses to work around the commercial area because that is another troublesome area.”

Narine, who hinted at major plans to arrest the garbage woes across the city, said the municipality is working with its meagre resources at the moment to keep the city at an acceptable level of cleanness.

“It’s at a cost to the municipality but it costs us more when we have to go and clean up these huge heaps of dumping. I will really be annoyed if anyone complains we have garbage dumping anywhere,” Narine said.

While the municipality has to pay more to its contractors to achieve this, Narine said it is important to avoid a continuous buildup of garbage across the city.

Earlier this month, the City Council announced adjusted schedules on its social media, including the double clearances for selected communities which generate more garbage than others.

But it has been observed that, in some quarters, the schedules are not being kept. Last week, for example, clearance was delayed by three days in one section of the city. Narine, however, assured residents that things should be back to normal soon.

Meanwhile, the clean-up of Georgetown began early last January with close to 1,000 people comprising ranks of the joint services, members of the private sector and combined agencies, collaborating as part of “Operation Clean Up” led by President Ali.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted President Ali as saying: “We are going to put police presence at these sites where people continuously dump their garbage. Those who do this are worse than the garbage itself because they have no regard for the environment; they have no regard for each of us that lives in this country because it becomes a public health issue.”