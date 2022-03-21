News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali off to UAE for CIF2022, Global Business Forum LATAM
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr Irfaan Ali 
President Dr Irfaan Ali 

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has left Guyana for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will participate in the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF2022) and the Global Business Forum LATAM.

CIF2022 is scheduled for March 22-23, while the Business Forum will be held from March 23-24.

President Ali, the official patron of CIF2022, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the conference, which is being hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency, in association with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA).

CIF2022 is a high-level event that will present a range of investment opportunities in AgTech, Hotel and Resort Development, Fintech, Logistics and Transportation.

The sessions will include ‘Doing Business in the Caribbean’ and ‘Caribbean Investment Opportunities.’ Information on investing in strategic sectors in the Caribbean will also be provided by sector experts including a profile of the sector, business opportunities in the sector and incentives, while specific projects will be highlighted.

President Ali is expected to discuss Guyana’s efforts to support economic diversification to date, including investments in non-oil sectors such as manufacturing, trade and agriculture. He will also highlight the country’s future plans.

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, is expected to share lessons from her country’s decades of growth, based on the management of oil resources and deliberate efforts to sustain long-term prosperity of the country through diversification.

She will also explain the role of Expo 2020 in further diversifying the economy by building economic partnerships and boosting international cooperation with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

President Ali is also expected to participate in the Global Business Forum LATAM, which will be attended by several regional leaders, including President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro and President of the Republic of Colombia, Ivan Marquez.

The event, which was launched in 2016, is being held this year under the Patronage of Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The forum is expected to explore how the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) can bolster each other’s economies, post-pandemic.

President Ali is accompanied by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; CEO of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects in the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.