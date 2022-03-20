No increase in minibus fares expected – union President

EVEN though some minibus drivers have unilaterally implemented partial fare increases, President of the United Minibus Association (UMA), Eon Andrews, said that increases are not expected.

He noted, however ,that the association is hopeful of hosting talks with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce (MoTIC) on what measures could be put in place at the central government level to assist the transportation sector, given the global increase in the cost of fuel due largely to the war initiated by Russia in Ukraine.

“The increase in fuel price is not something isolated to Guyana. You cannot just be selfish and think to increase fares. Everything has gone up, it’s not just affecting buses alone.

“It would be irresponsible to just jump and say people must pay more. But this is something only the government can address, so we have to negotiate. We have to talk with the powers that be to ensure that all the stakeholders are not heavily affected,” Andrews told the Sunday Chronicle.

Rising cost of living which was initially started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, escalated when Russia began an invasion of Ukraine in February. Fuel prices were heavily affected as many countries began issuing sanctions on Russia, including the importation of fuel from that country.

The government has since implemented measures to cushion the impact, including subsidising increased fuel costs to ensure that consumers will not be forced to pay higher water and electricity rates.

The government is also currently looking into welfare measures for the spending of $5 billion that was set aside in the national budget to deal with the global effects on the economy.

However, Andrews noted that the union will not be sanctioning increases in fares.

Citing increasing prices for auto parts and in some cases the bad state of roadways, the drivers say that there is little they can do to ensure that they make ends meet in their own personal lives.

They note that some customers have begun to willingly pay the increase, though others are resisting the move.

At the route 32 bus park, the fare from Georgetown to Parika has been increased by some drivers from $500 to $700; however, the fares of other destinations in the route have remained the same.

“We trying to see if we can get the people to cooperate. We used to take $500 but we are looking for $700 now. Within the route, we haven’t raised anything. We only raised the fare straight to Parika,” commented a route 32 driver, 54-year-old Morris (only name given).

Morris noted that “The whole economy will keep rising, so we have to all prepare for this.”

A driver of a Route 31 minibus, Marlon Roach, noted that the state of the roads in Parfaite Harmonie has also contributed to some drivers now asking for a $40 increase in the fares; it was initially $160 for some areas and $200 for others.

“As bus drivers, we are asking for an increase of $40. Some of the passengers agree to pay the increase but some don’t. We are facing some terrible wear and tear of the undercarriage because the roads are really bad,” he noted.

Apart from the buses, many taxi drivers have also started to increase their fares as well, with “short drops,” which are usually between $500 – $600, now increased to as much as $800.

“We know that it’s a worldwide crisis but we are still pleading with the government to see what they could do for us,” commented taxi driver Mohammed Ali, 51, who is usually stationed at the popular taxi park at Stabroek Market.

“Everything went up and everything keep going up, nothing is coming down, but we should look at the fuel. They can’t do anything in a rash manner. We understand that things have to go up, but it’s very hard.”