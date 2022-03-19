News Archives
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Warren Dennis
FORTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD cane-cutter, Warren Dennis, who is accused of brutally attacking a woman with a cutlass, has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge before a High Court Judge.

Dennis was arraigned at the Demerara High Court before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall on Thursday and admitted that on April 23, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he wounded the woman with intent to commit murder.

Dennis will return to court on March 31, 2022, for the reading of a probation report followed by his sentencing.

According to reports, on the day in question at about 19:15 hours, the victim was attacked by Dennis, who was armed with a cutlass.

He chased her into a nearby trench and dealt her several chops about her body; one severed her left hand from the wrist.

