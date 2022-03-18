–gloom, difficulties are transitory, and will eventually give way to resurgent hope, harmony, President Ali says

THE resilience of Guyana’s economy is being demonstrated as the country continues to progress despite grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and, more recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In his message to commemorate the Festival of Colours, Phagwah, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, said: “This year, we have much cause for celebration; our country is on the path towards a return to normalcy. The evidence suggests that the local COVID-19 outbreak is waning, so much so that we have been able to relax social restrictions. However, we must continue to exercise good sense.”

The Head of State went on to say: “Our economy is becoming stronger; it is rebounding from the two-year-long effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses, both local and foreign, are capitalising on the unfolding opportunities and, in the process, generating jobs and providing incomes for our citizens.”

Further, the One Guyana agenda, according to Dr. Ali, is gaining traction, and bringing Guyanese closer together. In his view, it is promoting peace and unity, and it is also creating conditions for the benefit of the common good.

“Guyanese are a resilient people. Faced in the past with daunting and difficult circumstances, they have proven adept and resourceful at overcoming challenges,” the Head of State posited, adding: “As such, I am supremely confident that with the interventions planned by my government, we will surmount the problems associated with the global supply-chain crisis, and the effects of the war in Eastern Europe.”

As Guyanese and people the world over observe the Festival of Phagwah, President Ali urged persons to spare a thought for persons not only in Ukraine, but also in other parts of the world who are subject to the horrific effects of war.

He urged persons to also commit to ensuring continued peace, and greater harmony at home.

“Phagwah reaffirms our common humanity. The zestful sprinkling of ‘abeer’, and the liberal smearing of ‘abrack’ symbolically erase social and economic distinctions. No wonder Guyanese of all classes and ethnicities join in enthusiastically celebrating this joyous festival in a carnival of colours,” President Ali said, adding:

“The religious significance of Phagwah recalls the eternal belief shared by peoples of all faiths: That goodness will eventually triumph over evil; that gloom and difficulties are but transitory, and will eventually give way to resurgent hope and harmony, and that we must offer thanks and praise for the nature’s bounty.”