Nigel Duguid makes debut as on-field Test umpire

SOME eight years after officiating in his first T20 International, Guyana’s Nigel Duguid is now an on-field International Cricket Council (ICC) Test umpire.

The 52-year-old Duguid made his Test debut as an on-field umpire at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Wednesday, standing alongside Trinidadian Joel Wilson as the second Apex Test, featuring hosts West Indies and England, got underway.

The last Guyanese umpire to officiate as an on-field umpire in a Test was Eddie Nichols in 2001.

A veteran of three ICC Under-19 World Cups, Duguid stood in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 tournaments in Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa respectively but was otherwise engaged when the tournament was played in the Caribbean earlier this year.

The former Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) left-arm spinner who gave up playing for an umpiring career in 2010, was appointed to the ICC TV Umpires Panel the following year and has been officiating in regional matches ever since.

Duguid officiated in his first T20 International, featuring West Indies and Ireland on February 21, 2014. He also stood in his first One Day International (ODI) on March 5, 2017 when West Indies opposed England. He is also among the umpires in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Duguid also had a stint in the English cricket season in 2012 after doing duties in the Bangladesh ‘A’ team tour of the Caribbean the previous year.

Guyanese Test umpires:

Badge Menzies (1 Test, 1954)

Cecil Kippins (10 Tests, 1958-1973)

Compton Vyphuis (6 Tests, 1973-1978)

David Narine (3 Tests, 1983-1985)

Clyde Duncan (5 Tests, 1991-1994: 2 on-field & 2 TV)

Eddie Nichols (25 Tests, 1997-2001: 17 on-field & 8 TV)

So the last Test officiated by a Guyanese as an on-field umpire was in December, 2001 when Eddie Nichols stood in an Australia-South Africa game in Melbourne, Australia.