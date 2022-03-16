New programme, Startup Huddle, to support small businesses

THE Guyana Economic Development Trust (GEDT) under its initiative, !nnovate Guyana, has launched Startup Huddle, a programme which falls under the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN)

According to a press release, the programme aims to support the growth of Guyana’s startup and small business community.

This initiative comes at a time when businesses in Guyana are being resuscitated after contending with the effects of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Startup Huddle, active in more than 60 cities world-wide, provides direct assistance to entrepreneurs and addresses a critical element of success for all businesses, connectivity. Startup Huddle provides a neutral space, where business owners could discuss the challenges they face and get the encouragement they need.

GEDT, through !nnovate Guyana, is the local franchise partner spearheading this and other GEN initiatives for Guyanese startups and small businesses. Startup huddles are scheduled to occur around Guyana once per month.

Local businesses present their challenges, share their experiences, take advice and learn from others.

The format of the programme is such that business owners make 20-minute presentations, which are followed by conversations with peers and advisers aimed at identifying solutions, increasing skills, and enhancing the presenters’ businesses.

“There is a need for more activities at the community level, where micro and small businesses can be disconnected from the central business services infrastructure due to distance.

“The objective of offering Startup Huddle is to bring the resources of the !nnovate Guyana initiative to local communities by partnering with local Business Support Organisation (BSO) hosts that have the community relationships,” Programme Manager at GEDT and organiser of Startup Huddle in Guyana, Caroline English said.

Startup Huddle is a community-based programme. As such, regional BSOs, operating at the community level, have been engaged by GEDT to conduct monthly Startup Huddles in the various Administrative Regions in Guyana.

Those BSOs that will be hosting monthly Startup Huddles include the Linden Fund – Region 10; Orange Light BSO, Regions Five and Six; Together We Win Business Network (TWWBN), Region Four, and soon, Junior Chamber International Guyana and the Mocha Arcadia Multipurpose Agricultural Co-operative Society, Region Four.

Founder of TWWBN, Marlon Joseph said their organisation offers a platform for small businesses to enhance their activities.

“Collaborating with GEN Guyana and GEDT to host Startup Huddle is needed, relevant and timely since it provides the support for TWWBN to achieve its objective of offering quality service at the highest standard,” Joseph said.

Participating BSOs will have access to support services and resources from GEN, through GEDT’s !nnovate Guyana, to successfully achieve the goals of the programme.

In addition to the monthly sessions, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in pitch competitions to win access to micro grants to help support their businesses.

The best business pitches from each community will also be afforded the opportunity to participate in events organised by GEDT/!nnovate Guyana for Global Entrepreneurship Week, slated for November, which will expose their businesses/products to a global audience.

Entrepreneurs who would like to sign up for a Startup Huddle in their community could visit www.innovateguyana.org/gen and connect with the listed BSOs.