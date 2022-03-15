Russia alters law on least jets in response to western sanctions

Russia has implemented a new law making it harder for foreign aircraft leasing companies to repossess their planes in the face of Western sanctions.

The new law will allow foreign jets to be registered in Russia “to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of activities in the field of civil aviation”.

Russian airlines have 515 jets leased from abroad worth about $10bn (£7.7bn).

Foreign owners have until 28 March to get them back from Russian companies before sanctions kick in.

The move comes after Bermuda and Ireland, where nearly all foreign-leased planes operating in Russia are registered, said they were suspending certificates of airworthiness for those aircraft.

The measure, signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, could circumvent that by bringing registration and certification of safety within Russia’s borders and use the foreign aircraft to fly domestic routes across the vast country.

Since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Western companies have been terminating leases and asking for planes to be returned.

The majority of international air routes out of Russia are not being flown and many countries, including the UK, have banned Russia’s national airline Aeroflot from flying in their airspace. (BBC)