Man remanded for allegedly killing brother  

RICHARD Anthony, who allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old brother to death, was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of manslaughter.

Richard was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on March 10,2022, at Third Street, Alberttown, he unlawfully killed Moses Anthony.

The 37-year-old man was remanded to prison until March 28,2022.

According to a police report, Moses returned home on the day in question around 21:20hrs and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators were told that he went to Richard’s house which is in the same yard and began hitting on the front door.

An argument ensued between the two and they eventually began to scuffle, during which Richard armed himself with a small piece of ceramic tile which was on the ground and stabbed Moses to the right side of his throat.

Police said Moses began to bleed profusely and that Richard made no attempt to flee. He was arrested by the police shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)