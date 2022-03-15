Full house potential for second Apex Test in Barbados

…Capacity and testing restrictions removed

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Kensington Oval is expected to be a hive of activity for the second Apex Test match, as the historic venue will now be able to operate at full capacity when West Indies host England from March 16-20. Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that venue will be allowed to return to 100 percent capacity for fully vaccinated fans, following a decision taken on Monday by the Barbados Government.

Additionally, it was also announced that fans in the ‘Banks Party Stand’, presented by ‘Power By Four’, will no longer be required to take rapid antigen tests to enter, with all fans now just needing to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be able to present their vaccination documentation.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial and Marketing Director said:

“We are very happy that there is the potential for more West Indies and travelling England fans to attend the 2nd Apex Test match at Kensington Oval. We were almost sold out for the first two days before the decision by the Government of Barbados, which everyone welcomes.

Additionally, this will make it a much smoother experience for Banks Party Stand ticket holders, of which there will be more than 1000 per day, following the removal of rapid antigen testing requirements. We’re expecting another dramatic Test match against England and we want as many West Indies fans as possible rallying behind the #MeninMaroon.”

The additional tickets have already gone on sale and are available for purchase straight to a mobile device via the new Windies Tickets service – https://www.windiescricket.com/tickets/. In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues and travel to the box office. The ticket box office is located on the western side of Kensington Oval between the venue and Fontabelle Road and will be open from 10am to 6pm.

The three-match Apex Test Series is still level following the draw in the first Apex Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Fans in the West Indies can watch the match live on ESPN Caribbean and on BT Sport in the UK, as well as other international broadcasters around the world.

MATCH SCHEDULE

(play starts daily at 10am/9am Jamaica)

March 8-12: 1st Apex Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – Match drawn

March 16-20: 2nd Apex Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28: 3rd Apex Test at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada (CWI)