Leguan’s WPO honours outstanding women who retired in leadership capacity

TWELVE women who have spent their lives before retirement in dedicated service to the island of Leguan were recognised and honoured by the Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO). It is no secret that the women chosen endured many hardships as they worked in the past to help the people on the island.

The women were generally very appreciative of the initiative on March 8, which included a ceremony at the newly renovated building of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) at Enterprise village and gifts, compliments of Guyana’s First Lady, Arya Ali.

Others, including the business community in Leguan and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), lent tremendous support to the event, either through their financial contributions or through their volunteer efforts, which were of equal importance in pulling off an event that was successful, motivating, and enjoyable, especially to the recipients.

The women honoured for their contributions to Leguan, and even beyond the island, were Teachers Beverley Ramchandar, Audrey Leander, Rani Gobin, Philomena Chintamani, Nandani Narine, Bowlie Ramroop, Anita Peters, and Pauline Hodge; along with former WPO Chairman Shanta Manbodh, former Overseer Padmoutie Oudit, former Education Officer Bibi Shariman Ali and former Human Services Minister Bibi Shadick.

Wakeela Singh, a member of the WPO-Leguan branch, shared with Pepperpot Magazine that she, Fajina Khan, and others, who organised the event, just had to ‘say the word’ and the men were ready to help out. Planning, therefore, was a breeze because of the good cooperation that they received from residents of the island.

“We were always looking forward for something to happen in Leguan and there are a lot of things that women can do,” she expressed, adding, “You were able to see the happiness and the encouragement on the faces of the women who showed up and we are looking forward to many more like this.”

Singh said she felt that an initiative like this could inspire the younger women on the island. “Some of the girls nowadays only think about marriage, so we can use these events to encourage them.”

Fajina Khan said she was very grateful to all who rendered assistance. “It was a pleasure and honour to be amongst those women and all the other fabulous ladies who graced the occasion…honouring our hardworking women who retired from leadership roles after giving years of service in different areas to the people of this beautiful island.”

The Struggles

Former Education Officer Bibi Shariman Ali, reflected on some of the struggles that she personally endured and saw others go through in order to fulfil their roles as teachers and other officers back in the day.

“I am very happy to see what Leguan has become. I had to walk miles to go to school, so it’s good to see that transportation on the island has improved,” Ali, who retired as Deputy Chief Education Officer, shared. In her days, there was also no secondary school which meant that many had to leave home to be able to continue their education.

She spoke highly about the event that was organised for the women and noted how it can serve as a motivation and inspiration to the younger women. “I know the struggles of these mothers. The event was used to inspire young people that they too can attain greatness. I really laud the initiative. The ladies were entertained, the atmosphere was festive. Everyone felt happy and motivated.”

Philomena Chintamani, another one of the honorees, worked for 37 years in the education sector. “I felt special, honoured. I was excited to go to the event because I never went to one before; things like these never happened,” she commented.

Chintamani added that the developments on the island at present would see it being transformed to the point that perhaps many who moved away may want to return there to live.

Meanwhile, the persons who volunteered to decorate the venue for the event were Narlyn Jagroop Harris, Dolly Khubraj, Thanisa Singh, Mohendra Rambajue and Chandra Sahadeo. Many young men and others also assisted in cleaning, decorating, serving and escorting the ladies, thus making the evening extra special.

The featured guest speaker was Tandika Simone-Smith, a doctor and Member of Parliament.