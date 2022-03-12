PPP/C’s fiscal discipline in line with Jagan’s philosophies

–says VP Jagdeo

THE People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has brought a modern-day context to the same fiscal discipline and philosophies held by the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan in the management of the country’s oil-and-gas resources, and the openness of the party to all people.

This was noted by Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday as he delivered remarks during a night of reflection on the life and work of Dr. Jagan. The event was held by the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre at the Red House on High Street, Kingston.

Dr. Jagan, a former president and founder of the PPP/C, passed away on March 6, 1997, and every year since then, activities are held during the month of March to commemorate his passing as well as that of his wife, Janet Jagan, also a former president and PPP/C founder.

VP Jagdeo was among several party members who delivered remarks at the event.

During his remarks, Jagdeo said he wanted to answer the question of how Dr. Jagan would’ve dealt with the country’s resources had he been alive today, and emphasised that Dr. Jagan was all about fiscal discipline.

“So many people here see Doctor Jagan’s philosophy from different perspectives. Some have formed their view of him through his writing, his works, some through close personal interactions, and some through fleeting interactions from which they discerned some of his traits that people speak so glowingly of,” Jagdeo said, adding:

“I want to answer that question of how Cheddi Jagan would operate: He would do so with the same fiscal discipline that this party imbues. One of the reasons our party was successful for so long is because we’re the most viable party.”

Jagdeo noted that the PPP/C was able to transform the country from insolvency to making it one of the most viable economies in the Western Hemisphere with the lowest debt figure in this region.

“It is because we are guided by some principles. It is the principles that often matter. It’s the underlying principles that were embedded in the party that would allow us to be successful,” he said.

“When a lot of people talk out there about departure from Cheddi Jagan philosophies and all of that, it’s utter nonsense. You discern big philosophies from small interactions. I remember how intense he [Dr. Jagan] was about understanding basic things that you would think he had no interest in,” he added.

Jagdeo also pointed to how the party has remained an open one, which caters to all levels of class and race of people.

“Our party can show inclusion. We can show that we’ve worked for Guyana; that the entire country moves forward. Afro-Guyanese did better under the PPP’s tenure, because our party remained open. And because we’re open, we are viable, and we will grow from strength to strength,” he said.