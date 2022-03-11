Guyana, Barbados look to deepen bilateral trade

THE Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), along with the Private Sector Commission (PSC), is currently hosting a special Barbadian delegation in an effort to deepen bilateral connections between Guyana and Barbados.

According to a release, the visiting delegation consists of Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados to Guyana and Suriname, Alphea Wiggins and Consultant of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Security of Barbados, Dr. Leroy McClean.

The visit is as a result of the St. Barnabas accord which was signed by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, which seeks to create one domestic space between both countries in areas across multiple sectors.

The team is scheduled to meet various government entities, private sector organisations, local companies and other stakeholders to ensure imports and exports are of equal benefit to both countries.

Earlier on Thursday, the team, along with President of the GMSA, Rafeek Khan and Executive Director, Nizam Hassan, met with the Agriculture Business Development Officer of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) and Executives of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA).

The release noted that, at both meetings, the focus was on deepening mutual ties and exploring possibilities of products and produce which can be supplied to Barbados.

The discussions were also centred around “AGROFEST” which is usually held in Barbados to add value to their agricultural sector and promote food security.

At this festival, Guyanese products and services will be exhibited at a special pavilion which will offer a taste of Guyana to Barbadians.

“GMSA’s President reiterated that the St. Barnabas accord will see major investment opportunities in both people and businesses with a greater focus of strengthening bilateral trade in specific sectors with synergies for future development,” the release noted.