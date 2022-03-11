‘Cross Eye’ found guilty of rape, assault of 16-year-old girl 

A 12-member jury, on Thursday, found Corwyn Arthur, also known as ‘Cross Eye’, guilty of raping and brutally assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2013.

Arthur was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Demerara High Court. The matter before the court was that, on December 17, 2013, he sexually penetrated the teenager without her consent.

The act also led to an assault of the teen, causing her bodily harm.

After a two-hour deliberation, the jury returned with a 10-2 verdict on each charge, asserting him guilty in both.

The case has been adjourned to April 11. A probation report, in favour of Arthur, will be presented. Sentencing will follow.

Attorneys Muntaz Ali, Nafeeza Baig, and Latifah Elliot are on record as State prosecutors, while Arthur’s defence counsel was attorney Madan Kissoon.

The Court had heard that, on December 17, 2013, the victim was returning home from her friend’s birthday party when Arthur attacked her while on a desolate street. Arthur was armed with a knife.

The teen reportedly became nervous and hastened her steps. It was then that she stumbled and fell to the ground.

Arthur reportedly restrained her then held onto her and threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his demands. The victim then began to scream for her life but no one heard.

The Court heard that Arthur then hit the victim to her head with the base of the knife, causing her to bleed. He then reportedly dragged her into the nearby bushes, placed the knife to her neck, and demanded sex.

It was also said that the victim complied out of fear. Arthur completed the act.

When Arthur finished, the teen escaped and ran home. She also managed to escape with Arthur’s cellular phone which fell out of his pocket during the act.

The matter was reported to police and Arthur was later arrested.

In May 2021, Arthur was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment by Justice Sandil Kissoon for killing his lover’s husband.

He appeared in court for murder and opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. That charge alleged that, on May 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed Claude DeJonge at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.