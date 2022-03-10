Warne, Ramadhin and Marsh

God made the Universe

To revolve around a spin:

The Earth upon its axis

Spinning around the Sun

Each atom in its makeup

With electrons that seem to spin.

He wanted to see spin performed

At His creation’s highest order

So He picked the best from recent

and the best from recent past

One turning from the leg

The other turning from the off.

Since these were among the wiliest

And often beat the best defences

He needed a wicketkeeper

Who could keep up with their guile.

So He sent a call-up for Shane Warne

And Sonny Ramadhin

And Rodney Marsh

And said to them:

I want you to play to the biggest house,

The Lord’s gallery at the Field of Lords.

Shane bowled from the Warne end

And Sonny from the Ramadhin end

With Rodney Marsh behind the stumps

And a bevy of batting angels

Including Sir Don, Sir Len and Sir Frank,

Paid homage to the spinning ball.

St Peter gave them life membership

To the greatest cricket club of all

Where the spinning ball weaves magic

When wrists and fingers somersault.

Rest in Peace, our heroes all.

Tulsi Dyal Singh, MD

Midland, Texas, USA