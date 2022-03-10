News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Venezuelan nationals relocated from Kabakaburi to Region One
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Assistance was provided to the Venezuelan nationals
Assistance was provided to the Venezuelan nationals

OVER 35 families who are Venezuelan nationals, were, on Monday, relocated from Kabakaburi, Region Two to the refugee camp in the region after reports surfaced that they vandalised farmlands.

Police have so far confirmed that 135 persons were removed from Arpiaco, Upper Pomeroon, to Region One.

The operation was carried out by the Guyana Police Force, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. The group of refugees entered Pomeroon last Friday in their canoes.

They were searching for shelter and food at the time when they decided to stop at Kabakaburi, Upper Pomeroon.

Having heard of their arrival, Toshao of Kabakaburi, Monty Simon, reached out to the group and they begged him to stay. They pleaded with him for food and shelter, and, according to him, he felt sorry for them. He then recommended that they clear a piece of land in the Arpiaco area. However, the Venezuelan nationals began to vandalise several farmlands in the process.

The toshao, as a result, contacted the Regional Democratic Council. Region Two Chairman, Vilma De Silva, said that the region responded promptly and food hampers were taken to the families. She said a medical team also visited because she did not know if the families were sick and needed urgent attention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.