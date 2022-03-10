Venezuelan nationals relocated from Kabakaburi to Region One

OVER 35 families who are Venezuelan nationals, were, on Monday, relocated from Kabakaburi, Region Two to the refugee camp in the region after reports surfaced that they vandalised farmlands.

Police have so far confirmed that 135 persons were removed from Arpiaco, Upper Pomeroon, to Region One.

The operation was carried out by the Guyana Police Force, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. The group of refugees entered Pomeroon last Friday in their canoes.

They were searching for shelter and food at the time when they decided to stop at Kabakaburi, Upper Pomeroon.

Having heard of their arrival, Toshao of Kabakaburi, Monty Simon, reached out to the group and they begged him to stay. They pleaded with him for food and shelter, and, according to him, he felt sorry for them. He then recommended that they clear a piece of land in the Arpiaco area. However, the Venezuelan nationals began to vandalise several farmlands in the process.

The toshao, as a result, contacted the Regional Democratic Council. Region Two Chairman, Vilma De Silva, said that the region responded promptly and food hampers were taken to the families. She said a medical team also visited because she did not know if the families were sick and needed urgent attention.